Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. Trims Stake in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP)

Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,458 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 495 shares during the period. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $5,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Highline Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 103.5% in the first quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 116 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. EnRich Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 161 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 223.2% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 307 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $236.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $224.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $230.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. Union Pacific Corporation has a 52-week low of $204.66 and a 52-week high of $258.07. The company has a market cap of $141.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.30, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.05.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.11 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 40.80% and a net margin of 27.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.69 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 48.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UNP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Union Pacific to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $248.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $256.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $256.91.

Get Our Latest Report on UNP

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.