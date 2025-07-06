Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. Sells 18,004 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. cut its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 15.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 99,222 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 18,004 shares during the period. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $7,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sierra Ocean LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 356.0% during the first quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC now owns 342 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Kennebec Savings Bank boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 71.3% during the 1st quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank now owns 447 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 877.6% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 567 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 96.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FIS shares. Oppenheimer raised shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Citigroup raised shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, April 21st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. TD Cowen raised shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.75.

Fidelity National Information Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FIS opened at $81.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $42.91 billion, a PE ratio of 54.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $79.70 and its 200-day moving average is $76.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.51 and a 52 week high of $91.98.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 18.15%. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 10th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is 105.96%.

Insider Transactions at Fidelity National Information Services

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein bought 844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $72.04 per share, for a total transaction of $60,801.76. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 11,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $860,301.68. This represents a 7.60% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.