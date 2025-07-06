Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. Sells 1,219 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. lowered its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,219 shares during the period. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $8,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Compass Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 3.4% in the first quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,885,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 9,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,770,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors increased its holdings in Chubb by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 36,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,007,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Huntleigh Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Huntleigh Advisors Inc. now owns 4,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CB shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Chubb from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Chubb from $324.00 to $321.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $316.00 to $314.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $307.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $307.53.

In other Chubb news, insider John J. Lupica sold 5,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.06, for a total value of $1,599,100.78. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 91,180 shares in the company, valued at $26,447,670.80. The trade was a 5.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 85,083 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.24, for a total value of $24,694,489.92. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 237,728 shares in the company, valued at $68,998,174.72. This trade represents a 26.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 100,390 shares of company stock worth $29,163,135. 0.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE CB opened at $281.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $287.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $282.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $251.42 and a 52 week high of $306.91.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $12.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.22 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 15.05%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This is an increase from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 18.67%.

Chubb announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 15th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

