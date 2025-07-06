Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. Reduces Position in Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. cut its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 3.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,372 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 199 shares during the quarter. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc.’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $6,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MTD. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 583.3% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 41 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Menard Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 520.0% in the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 62 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. 95.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $1,200.00 to $1,110.00 in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,325.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,125.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,400.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,200.00 to $1,260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,300.36.

Insider Activity at Mettler-Toledo International

In related news, Director Michael A. Kelly sold 1,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,159.93, for a total transaction of $1,231,845.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 120 shares in the company, valued at $139,191.60. The trade was a 89.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Up 0.3%

NYSE MTD opened at $1,209.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.12 billion, a PE ratio of 30.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,150.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,195.89. Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $946.69 and a 52 week high of $1,546.93.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.90 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $883.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $876.61 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 22.17% and a negative return on equity of 556.22%. Mettler-Toledo International’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $8.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. will post 42.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Mettler-Toledo International

(Free Report)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company’s laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.