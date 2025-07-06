Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. Purchases 98,000 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 26.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 472,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,000 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 1.3% of Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $20,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 9,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Colorado Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Business Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Business Bank now owns 4,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. 81.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $48.76 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $38.19 and a 12 month high of $48.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.12. The firm has a market cap of $18.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.74.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

