Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. Has $6.62 Million Stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. boosted its stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,792 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,639 shares during the period. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $6,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Omnicom Group by 153.8% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 330 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Omnicom Group by 45.7% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 456 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its position in Omnicom Group by 708.8% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 461 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Omnicom Group by 230.2% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 492 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Omnicom Group by 194.6% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 489 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. 91.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $99.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Barclays cut shares of Omnicom Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Omnicom Group from $116.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Bank of America upgraded Omnicom Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Omnicom Group from $117.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.43.

NYSE:OMC opened at $74.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.58 billion, a PE ratio of 10.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $73.55 and its 200 day moving average is $78.96. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.37 and a 12 month high of $107.00.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The business services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 34.85% and a net margin of 9.20%. Sell-side analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 10th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.30%.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

