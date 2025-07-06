Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. Has $15.53 Million Stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. trimmed its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,786 shares during the period. Fiserv comprises about 1.0% of Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $15,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FI. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 91.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth about $349,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. Inceptionr LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth about $723,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth about $281,000. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Fiserv from $267.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Fiserv from $223.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 19th. Piper Sandler set a $218.00 price target on shares of Fiserv in a report on Friday, April 25th. Redburn Atlantic reissued a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Fiserv in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Fiserv from $265.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.23.

Fiserv Stock Up 1.8%

Shares of NYSE:FI opened at $175.55 on Friday. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $146.46 and a one year high of $238.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $170.83 and a 200-day moving average of $199.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $97.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.91.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.06. Fiserv had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 18.74%. The company had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.88 EPS. Fiserv’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Fiserv

In related news, insider Adam L. Rosman sold 2,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.68, for a total transaction of $403,628.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 53,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,577,901.80. The trade was a 4.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Andrew Gelb sold 5,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $904,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 25,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,061,600. This represents a 18.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Fiserv

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.