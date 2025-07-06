Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. Decreases Stake in Eaton Corporation, PLC (NYSE:ETN)

Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. reduced its stake in Eaton Corporation, PLC (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 501 shares during the period. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $11,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Eaton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eaton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Eaton by 102.0% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 82.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ETN opened at $361.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $141.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.53, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Eaton Corporation, PLC has a 1 year low of $231.85 and a 1 year high of $379.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $326.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $312.79.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.02. Eaton had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 15.55%. The firm had revenue of $6.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Eaton Corporation, PLC will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 5th were given a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 5th. Eaton’s payout ratio is 41.98%.

ETN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Eaton from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Eaton from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Eaton from $385.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Eaton from $390.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Eaton from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $369.06.

In related news, insider Michael Yelton sold 2,120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.87, for a total transaction of $629,364.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 3,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,004,014.34. This trade represents a 38.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Arnold sold 103,486 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.75, for a total value of $33,400,106.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 490,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,214,632. The trade was a 17.43% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 156,660 shares of company stock valued at $49,622,894 in the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

