Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. Buys 19,000 Shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) by 95.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 39,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares during the period. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $2,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $293,002,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $267,441,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 3,324.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,544,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,586,000 after buying an additional 3,441,050 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 887.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,285,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,945,000 after buying an additional 2,952,718 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 79.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,639,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,524,000 after buying an additional 2,929,690 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS INDA opened at $55.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.36 and a 200 day moving average of $52.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 0.48. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 12-month low of $47.60 and a 12-month high of $59.49.

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

