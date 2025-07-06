Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. Boosts Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 55.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 36,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,011 shares during the quarter. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $2,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of WFC. Shakespeare Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Shakespeare Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 22,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 7,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highline Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Up 1.2%

WFC opened at $83.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $271.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $50.15 and a fifty-two week high of $83.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.34 and a 200-day moving average of $73.47.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $20.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.82 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 16.19% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, April 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $40.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 17.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WFC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 price target (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Bank of America increased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.33.

View Our Latest Research Report on WFC

About Wells Fargo & Company

(Free Report)

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.