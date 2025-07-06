Financial Comparison: NXT Energy Solutions (NSFDF) versus Its Competitors

Profitability

This table compares NXT Energy Solutions and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NXT Energy Solutions N/A 2.71% 0.55% NXT Energy Solutions Competitors -0.30% -34.90% 0.79%

Volatility and Risk

NXT Energy Solutions has a beta of 1.47, meaning that its share price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NXT Energy Solutions’ rivals have a beta of 2.28, meaning that their average share price is 128% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares NXT Energy Solutions and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio NXT Energy Solutions $470,000.00 -$6.62 million -43.77 NXT Energy Solutions Competitors $4.68 billion $411.58 million 5.63

Institutional & Insider Ownership

NXT Energy Solutions’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than NXT Energy Solutions. NXT Energy Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

26.2% of NXT Energy Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.1% of shares of all “OIL – FIELD SVCS” companies are held by institutional investors. 34.1% of NXT Energy Solutions shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.5% of shares of all “OIL – FIELD SVCS” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

NXT Energy Solutions rivals beat NXT Energy Solutions on 6 of the 9 factors compared.

NXT Energy Solutions Company Profile

NXT Energy Solutions Inc., a technology company, provides services to the oil and gas industry through its proprietary stress field detection (SFD) technology worldwide. Its SFD technology, a remote sensing airborne survey system utilizes quantum-scale sensors to detect gravity field perturbations in an airborne survey method which can be used onshore and offshore to remotely identify traps and reservoirs with hydrocarbon and geothermal exploration potential. The company was formerly known as Energy Exploration Technologies Inc. and changed its name to NXT Energy Solutions Inc. in September 2008. NXT Energy Solutions Inc. was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

