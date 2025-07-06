Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) vs. Deswell Industries (NASDAQ:DSWL) Financial Survey

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) and Deswell Industries (NASDAQ:DSWL – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

97.4% of Fabrinet shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Fabrinet shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 39.0% of Deswell Industries shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Fabrinet and Deswell Industries, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fabrinet 0 3 3 0 2.50 Deswell Industries 0 0 0 0 0.00

Valuation and Earnings

Fabrinet currently has a consensus price target of $247.50, indicating a potential downside of 15.12%. Given Fabrinet’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Fabrinet is more favorable than Deswell Industries.

This table compares Fabrinet and Deswell Industries”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fabrinet $2.88 billion 3.62 $296.18 million $8.98 32.47 Deswell Industries $67.61 million 0.63 $11.14 million N/A N/A

Fabrinet has higher revenue and earnings than Deswell Industries.

Profitability

This table compares Fabrinet and Deswell Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fabrinet 10.00% 17.99% 13.26% Deswell Industries N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Fabrinet has a beta of 1.04, meaning that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Deswell Industries has a beta of 0.47, meaning that its share price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Fabrinet beats Deswell Industries on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fabrinet

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing. Its products include switching products, including reconfigurable optical add-drop multiplexers, optical amplifiers, modulators, and other optical components and modules that enable network managers to route voice, video, and data communications traffic through fiber optic cables at various wavelengths, speeds, and over various distances. The company's products also comprise tunable lasers, transceivers, and transponders; and active optical cables, which provide high-speed interconnect capabilities for data centers and computing clusters, as well as Infiniband, Ethernet, fiber channel, and optical backplane connectivity. In addition, it provides solid state, diode-pumped, gas, and fiber lasers used in semiconductor processing, biotechnology and medical device, metrology, and material processing industries; and differential pressure, micro-gyro, fuel, and other sensors used in automobiles, as well as non-contact temperature measurement sensors for the medical industry. Further, the company designs and fabricates application-specific crystals, lenses, prisms, mirrors, laser components, and substrates; and other custom and standard borosilicate, clear fused quartz, and synthetic fused silica glass products. It serves original equipment manufacturers of optical communication components, modules and sub-systems, industrial lasers, automotive components, medical devices, and sensors. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

About Deswell Industries

Deswell Industries, Inc. manufactures and sells injection-molded plastic parts and components, electronic products and subassemblies, and metallic molds and accessory parts for original equipment manufacturers and contract manufacturers in China, the United States, Europe, Hong Kong, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Plastic Injection Molding and Electronic Products Assembling. The company produces a range of plastic parts and components that are used in the manufacture of consumer and industrial products, which include plastic components for electronic entertainment products, power tools, accessories, and outdoor equipment; cases for flashlights, telephones, printers, scanners; parts for industrial components, and indoor control switches, as well as parts for audio equipment, and cases and key tops for personal organizers and remote controls; double injection caps; parts for medical products comprising apparatus for blood tests; laser key caps; automobile components; and plastic components of automatic robot. It also provides electronic products that consist of audio equipment, including digital and analogue audio mixers, amplifiers, signal processors, audio interfaces, network audio equipment, and speaker enclosures; consumer audio products, such as multi-channel receivers-amplifiers, wired and wireless audio streaming products, and headphones; printed circuit board assemblies; and medical products. The company was founded in 1987 and is based in Macau.

