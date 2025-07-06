Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Shares Bought by GF Fund Management CO. LTD.

GF Fund Management CO. LTD. grew its holdings in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) by 21.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EXEL. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Exelixis by 308.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,975,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $132,376,000 after purchasing an additional 3,001,204 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the fourth quarter worth about $94,867,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of Exelixis by 330.4% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,484,395 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $82,730,000 after buying an additional 1,907,167 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 104.4% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,159,395 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $105,208,000 after buying an additional 1,613,482 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Exelixis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,321,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Exelixis alerts:

Exelixis Stock Up 3.6%

NASDAQ:EXEL opened at $45.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a PE ratio of 20.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.68. Exelixis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.86 and a 52 week high of $49.62.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exelixis

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other Exelixis news, Director Sue Gail Eckhardt sold 18,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.74, for a total transaction of $805,136.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 21,380 shares in the company, valued at $913,781.20. The trade was a 46.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CMO Amy C. Peterson sold 72,776 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.47, for a total transaction of $3,309,124.72. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer directly owned 465,393 shares in the company, valued at $21,161,419.71. This trade represents a 13.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 458,113 shares of company stock worth $21,024,817. 2.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Exelixis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Exelixis from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Exelixis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.56.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Exelixis

Exelixis Profile

(Free Report)

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.