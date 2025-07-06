Eutelsat Communications (OTCMKTS:EUTLF) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Eutelsat Communications (OTCMKTS:EUTLF – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.59 and traded as high as $4.25. Eutelsat Communications shares last traded at $4.02, with a volume of 4,215 shares.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on EUTLF shares. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Eutelsat Communications from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. New Street Research downgraded shares of Eutelsat Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th.
Eutelsat Group, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of telecommunication satellites. It provides capacity for video services, fixed data, and government services; and capacity in connectivity applications, such as fixed broadband and mobile connectivity. The company offers its services under the Eutelsat brand directly and through distributors.
