ETC Group Global Metaverse UCITS ETF USD Accumulation (LON:METP) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of ETC Group Global Metaverse UCITS ETF USD Accumulation (LON:METP – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 918.85 ($12.54) and traded as high as GBX 950.20 ($12.96). ETC Group Global Metaverse UCITS ETF USD Accumulation shares last traded at GBX 945.15 ($12.90), with a volume of 926 shares.

ETC Group Global Metaverse UCITS ETF USD Accumulation Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 881.49 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 918.85.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ETC Group Global Metaverse UCITS ETF USD Accumulation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETC Group Global Metaverse UCITS ETF USD Accumulation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.