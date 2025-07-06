EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Sold by Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lessened its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,654 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 156 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 4,642.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 2,852,238 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $349,627,000 after acquiring an additional 2,792,092 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 45,919,327 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $5,628,497,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270,013 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $171,193,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 14,784.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,281,374 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $164,323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 58.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,081,409 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $255,139,000 after acquiring an additional 769,362 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 3,951 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total transaction of $472,737.15. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 45,739 shares in the company, valued at $5,472,671.35. This trade represents a 7.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EOG Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EOG opened at $124.51 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $115.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.26. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.52 and a 12 month high of $138.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.55, a P/E/G ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 0.76.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The energy exploration company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.12. EOG Resources had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 22.35%. The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.82 EPS. EOG Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 17th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EOG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $149.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $125.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 23rd. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $134.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $148.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.48.

View Our Latest Research Report on EOG Resources

EOG Resources Profile

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.