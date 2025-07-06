Enpro Inc. (NYSE:NPO) Shares Sold by Impax Asset Management Group plc

Impax Asset Management Group plc reduced its position in Enpro Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Free Report) by 31.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 22,000 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned approximately 0.23% of Enpro worth $7,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NPO. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in Enpro in the 4th quarter valued at about $108,825,000. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in Enpro in the 4th quarter valued at about $24,208,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Enpro by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 537,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,719,000 after acquiring an additional 101,257 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Enpro by 31,373.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 80,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,036,000 after acquiring an additional 80,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Enpro in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,067,000. 98.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enpro Stock Performance

Shares of Enpro stock opened at $203.29 on Friday. Enpro Inc. has a one year low of $133.50 and a one year high of $214.58. The company has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 50.57 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $182.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $175.31.

Enpro Announces Dividend

Enpro ( NYSE:NPO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $273.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.23 million. Enpro had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 7.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Enpro Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 4th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 4th. Enpro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.85%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on NPO. Sidoti raised Enpro to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Enpro in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Enpro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th.

About Enpro

Enpro Inc design, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary, value-added products and solutions to safeguard critical environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Sealing Technologies and Advanced Surface Technologies. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packing; hydraulic components; expansion joints; and wall penetration products for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, nuclear energy, hydrogen, natural gas, food and biopharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, commercial vehicle, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

