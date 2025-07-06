Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZF) Shares Purchased by Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s.

Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. boosted its holdings in Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZF – Free Report) by 54.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,637 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,137 shares during the quarter. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s.’s holdings in Endesa were worth $343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Endesa Price Performance

Shares of ELEZF opened at $31.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.19. Endesa, S.A. has a 52-week low of $19.30 and a 52-week high of $31.79.

Get Endesa alerts:

Endesa Profile

(Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Endesa, SA engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity in Spain, Portugal, France, Germany, Morocco, Italy, the United Kingdom, Singapore, and internationally. The company generates electricity from various energy sources, such as hydroelectric, nuclear, thermal, wind, and solar.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELEZF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Endesa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endesa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.