Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica (NYSE:ERJ) Shares Purchased by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica (NYSE:ERJ – Free Report) by 500.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 113,108 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 94,276 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica were worth $5,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ERJ. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new stake in Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Colonial Trust Co SC acquired a new stake in Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,572 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica by 71.9% in the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,934 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ERJ. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $39.00 target price (up from $35.00) on shares of Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. HSBC upgraded shares of Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.40.

ERJ stock opened at $61.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica has a twelve month low of $26.04 and a twelve month high of $61.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.51.

Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica (NYSE:ERJ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.19. Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 16.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.48) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.049 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.31%.

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense & Security; Executive Aviation; Services & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, manufactures, and sells commercial jets, as well as leases aircraft.

