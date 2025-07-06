Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Shares Bought by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 153,256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,961 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Edison International were worth $9,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EIX. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Edison International by 4,633.3% in the first quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Edison International in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Edison International in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Edison International in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Edison International in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Edison International Price Performance

NYSE EIX opened at $52.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The company has a market cap of $20.23 billion, a PE ratio of 7.46, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.75. Edison International has a 1 year low of $47.73 and a 1 year high of $88.77.

Edison International Announces Dividend

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 16.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.8275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 7th. This represents a $3.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.30%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Edison International from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Edison International from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Edison International from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Edison International in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Edison International from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.82.

Edison International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

