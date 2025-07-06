Eaton Corporation, PLC (NYSE:ETN) Stock Holdings Cut by Simmons Bank

Simmons Bank reduced its position in shares of Eaton Corporation, PLC (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 8.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 627 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 126.9% during the 1st quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 14,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,952,000 after acquiring an additional 8,132 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 404.4% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 14,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,867,000 after acquiring an additional 11,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton in the first quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ETN shares. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Eaton from $326.00 to $349.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. BNP Paribas Exane started coverage on Eaton in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 target price for the company. BNP Paribas started coverage on Eaton in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 target price for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Eaton from $323.00 to $351.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Eaton currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $369.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eaton

In other Eaton news, insider Michael Yelton sold 2,120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.87, for a total transaction of $629,364.40. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 3,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,004,014.34. This represents a 38.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Arnold sold 103,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.75, for a total value of $33,400,106.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 490,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,214,632. This represents a 17.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 156,660 shares of company stock worth $49,622,894 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Trading Up 1.1%

Eaton stock opened at $361.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $141.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.53, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.17. Eaton Corporation, PLC has a one year low of $231.85 and a one year high of $379.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $326.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $312.79.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Eaton Corporation, PLC will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 5th were given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 5th. Eaton’s payout ratio is 41.98%.

About Eaton

(Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Corporation, PLC (NYSE:ETN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.