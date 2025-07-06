DT Investment Partners LLC Has $75.03 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

DT Investment Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,526 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,207 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 7.2% of DT Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. DT Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $75,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Windsor Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Windsor Advisory Group LLC now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Navigoe LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

IVV stock opened at $628.17 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $593.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $583.64. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $484.00 and a fifty-two week high of $629.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $632.47 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

