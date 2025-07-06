Drake & Associates LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Drake & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 22.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,069 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the quarter. Drake & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VTV. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 65.6% during the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Shares of VTV stock opened at $179.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $140.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $172.04 and its 200 day moving average is $171.50. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $150.43 and a 52-week high of $182.38.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

