Drake & Associates LLC Raises Stock Position in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL)

Drake & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 16.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,946 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 853 shares during the period. Drake & Associates LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In other news, insider Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 15,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.10, for a total transaction of $3,211,500.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 60,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,000,580.20. This trade represents a 19.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Leon E. Panetta sold 17,500 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.24, for a total value of $2,646,700.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 58,090 shares in the company, valued at $8,785,531.60. The trade was a 23.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 440,366 shares of company stock worth $83,103,603 over the last quarter. 42.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on ORCL. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Oracle from $210.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oracle presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.15.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Oracle

Oracle Stock Up 3.2%

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $237.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $178.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.25. The company has a market cap of $666.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. Oracle Corporation has a 1 year low of $118.86 and a 1 year high of $237.99.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.06. Oracle had a return on equity of 87.34% and a net margin of 21.68%. The business had revenue of $15.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Oracle Corporation will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 10th. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 46.08%.

Oracle Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.