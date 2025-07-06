Drake & Associates LLC Has $10.09 Million Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Drake & Associates LLC decreased its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 359 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares comprises approximately 2.8% of Drake & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Drake & Associates LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $10,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GLD. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Columbia River Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth about $34,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth about $53,000. American National Bank & Trust increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 189.4% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $307.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $101.60 billion, a PE ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $306.16 and a 200-day moving average of $281.50. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $217.27 and a 1-year high of $317.63.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

