Drake & Associates LLC Grows Stock Position in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK)

Drake & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 29.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,837 shares during the period. Drake & Associates LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,885,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,852,731,000 after buying an additional 779,054 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 18,097,796 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,949,857,000 after buying an additional 124,863 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,873,788 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,930,833,000 after buying an additional 385,612 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,503,503 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $916,168,000 after buying an additional 357,967 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,001,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $862,036,000 after buying an additional 499,652 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

Duke Energy stock opened at $117.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $91.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.37. Duke Energy Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $100.03 and a fifty-two week high of $125.27.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 15.40%. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Duke Energy Corporation will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were given a dividend of $1.045 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $4.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 69.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DUK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Duke Energy from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Barclays reduced their price target on Duke Energy from $123.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $132.00 price target on Duke Energy in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $127.00 price target (up previously from $126.00) on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Friday, June 13th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.88.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

Featured Articles

