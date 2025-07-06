Drake & Associates LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Drake & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 21.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 935 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Drake & Associates LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. purchased a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 10Elms LLP purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Navigoe LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 65 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MA. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Tigress Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 14th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $611.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Julius Genachowski sold 310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $561.00, for a total value of $173,910.00. Following the sale, the director owned 8,323 shares in the company, valued at $4,669,203. This represents a 3.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Raj Seshadri sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.77, for a total transaction of $601,447.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 12,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,064,815.17. This represents a 7.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,441 shares of company stock worth $20,173,035 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Trading Up 0.9%

Mastercard stock opened at $566.53 on Friday. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $428.86 and a one year high of $594.71. The stock has a market cap of $516.51 billion, a PE ratio of 39.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $566.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $546.68.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.16. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.21% and a return on equity of 196.87%. The firm had revenue of $7.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.31 EPS. Mastercard’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 9th will be given a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 9th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 21.32%.

About Mastercard

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

