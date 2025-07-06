Drake & Associates LLC Grows Stake in Baker Hughes Company (NASDAQ:BKR)

Drake & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Baker Hughes Company (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 32.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,653 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,226 shares during the period. Drake & Associates LLC’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $1,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC increased its stake in Baker Hughes by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 40,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 31,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its position in Baker Hughes by 76.2% in the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in Baker Hughes by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 34,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. 92.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

Baker Hughes Stock Down 0.5%

NASDAQ:BKR opened at $39.62 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.34. Baker Hughes Company has a fifty-two week low of $32.25 and a fifty-two week high of $49.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.91.

Baker Hughes Dividend Announcement

Baker Hughes ( NASDAQ:BKR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 14.70%. The company had revenue of $6.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.54 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes Company will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 6th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BKR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Baker Hughes from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Baker Hughes from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on Baker Hughes from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Baker Hughes from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Baker Hughes has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BKR

Baker Hughes Profile

(Free Report)

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baker Hughes Company (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.