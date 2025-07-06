Drake & Associates LLC Buys 1,251 Shares of Southern Company (The) (NYSE:SO)

Drake & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Southern Company (The) (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 31.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Drake & Associates LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $480,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new position in shares of Southern in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Elequin Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 60.6% in the 4th quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curat Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. 64.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on Southern in a research note on Friday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on Southern from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Southern from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Southern from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Southern from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.93.

Southern Price Performance

Southern stock opened at $90.97 on Friday. Southern Company has a one year low of $77.62 and a one year high of $94.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $89.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.71, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.38.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. Southern had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 16.54%. The firm had revenue of $7.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Southern Company will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

Southern Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a $0.74 dividend. This is a positive change from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.64%.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

