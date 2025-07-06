Drake & Associates LLC Boosts Stock Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Drake & Associates LLC increased its position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 25.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 29,026 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,974 shares during the quarter. Kroger makes up about 0.6% of Drake & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Drake & Associates LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $1,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in Kroger in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Kroger in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Kroger during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new stake in Kroger during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 80.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Kroger

In related news, EVP Gabriel Arreaga sold 37,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.44, for a total transaction of $2,749,822.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 75,218 shares in the company, valued at $5,448,791.92. The trade was a 33.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy A. Massa sold 8,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $622,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 118,761 shares in the company, valued at $8,788,314. This trade represents a 6.62% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 244,462 shares of company stock valued at $17,649,963. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Melius Research upgraded Kroger from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $83.00 target price on shares of Kroger and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Kroger from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $74.00 price target (up from $66.00) on shares of Kroger in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Kroger from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

Kroger Stock Down 1.0%

NYSE KR opened at $69.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The Kroger Co. has a 52 week low of $50.69 and a 52 week high of $74.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $69.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.97.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 20th. The company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $45.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.35 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 30.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Kroger Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a boost from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.88%.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

