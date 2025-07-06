Drake & Associates LLC Acquires 168 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Drake & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 13.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Drake & Associates LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. von Borstel & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Main Street Group LTD increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 50.7% in the 4th quarter. Main Street Group LTD now owns 113 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 121.8% in the 4th quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC now owns 122 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Abound Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 117 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque de Luxembourg S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Automatic Data Processing

In related news, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 478 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.14, for a total transaction of $140,120.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 7,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,158,682.96. This represents a 6.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

Shares of ADP opened at $308.96 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $312.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $303.53. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $231.27 and a fifty-two week high of $329.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.41 billion, a PE ratio of 31.62, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.09. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 77.33%. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th were given a $1.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $6.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is presently 63.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $315.00 target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $323.00 to $315.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $321.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $307.08.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ADP

About Automatic Data Processing

(Free Report)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.