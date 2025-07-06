Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Stock Position Lifted by Investor s Fiduciary Advisor Network LLC

Investor s Fiduciary Advisor Network LLC grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,559 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Investor s Fiduciary Advisor Network LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 65.0% during the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 203 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,439 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 222 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,449 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 95.7% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 180 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Diamondback Energy

In other news, President Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.69, for a total value of $1,426,900.00. Following the sale, the president owned 120,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,214,835.05. The trade was a 7.65% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of Diamondback Energy stock opened at $140.75 on Friday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $114.00 and a 1-year high of $214.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $140.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.00. The company has a market capitalization of $41.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.05.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.87. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 30.84%. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 81.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 15.49 EPS for the current year.

Diamondback Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on FANG shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Diamondback Energy from $207.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. Mizuho cut their price target on Diamondback Energy from $186.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on Diamondback Energy in a report on Friday, May 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Diamondback Energy from $167.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on Diamondback Energy from $219.00 to $194.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Diamondback Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.13.

Diamondback Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Featured Articles

