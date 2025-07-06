Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) versus Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF) Critical Survey

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Free Report) and Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Dave & Buster’s Entertainment and Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dave & Buster’s Entertainment 1.83% 40.67% 2.06% Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory -20.70% -67.36% -29.52%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

91.4% of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.3% of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 42.2% of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dave & Buster’s Entertainment $2.11 billion 0.56 $58.30 million $1.01 33.66 Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory $29.58 million 0.43 -$6.12 million ($0.85) -1.94

This table compares Dave & Buster’s Entertainment and Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has higher revenue and earnings than Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Dave & Buster’s Entertainment, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment and Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dave & Buster’s Entertainment 0 6 2 0 2.25 Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory 0 0 0 0 0.00

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment currently has a consensus price target of $33.83, suggesting a potential downside of 0.49%. Given Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Dave & Buster’s Entertainment is more favorable than Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory.

Volatility and Risk

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a beta of 2.08, meaning that its stock price is 108% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory has a beta of 1.01, meaning that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment beats Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events. The company operates its venues under the Dave & Buster's name. As of April 02, 2019, it owned and operated 125 venues in 39 states, Puerto Rico, and Canada. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

About Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a confectionery franchisor, manufacturer, and retail operator. It operates through Franchising, Manufacturing, Retail Stores, and Other segments. The company produces approximately 400 chocolate candies and other confectionery products, including clusters, caramels, creams, toffees, mints, and truffles; and offers 15 varieties of caramel apples and other products that are prepared in individual stores, as well as provides ice cream, coffee, and other sundries. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Durango, Colorado.

