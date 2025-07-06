Dave & Buster’s Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) Receives $33.83 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.83.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PLAY. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $18.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 11th.

In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, SVP John Mulleady sold 5,931 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.79, for a total value of $194,477.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 42,550 shares in the company, valued at $1,395,214.50. The trade was a 12.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLAY. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 98,670 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,880,000 after buying an additional 3,730 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 153,487 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,480,000 after buying an additional 3,494 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 22,672 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 5,854 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, DJE Kapital AG bought a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $725,000. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ PLAY opened at $34.00 on Friday. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 1 year low of $15.08 and a 1 year high of $43.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.66 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.69, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.78.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $567.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $572.12 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 40.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

