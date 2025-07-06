Danaos (NYSE:DAC) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Danaos Corporation (NYSE:DAC – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $80.98 and traded as high as $88.12. Danaos shares last traded at $87.77, with a volume of 55,944 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DAC shares. Wall Street Zen lowered Danaos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Danaos from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th.

Get Danaos alerts:

View Our Latest Report on DAC

Danaos Stock Up 1.6%

The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $85.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 4.18.

Danaos (NYSE:DAC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The shipping company reported $6.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.33 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $253.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.00 million. Danaos had a net margin of 46.33% and a return on equity of 14.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Danaos Corporation will post 29.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaos Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 27th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. Danaos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.96%.

Danaos declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, April 14th that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the shipping company to reacquire up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Danaos

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DAC. Ion Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Danaos by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 566,050 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $45,324,000 after acquiring an additional 183,050 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Danaos by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 314,787 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $25,205,000 after purchasing an additional 48,155 shares during the period. No Street GP LP boosted its holdings in Danaos by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. No Street GP LP now owns 250,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $20,018,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in Danaos by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 103,937 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,322,000 after purchasing an additional 17,643 shares during the period. Finally, TrueMark Investments LLC grew its position in Danaos by 252.9% in the 4th quarter. TrueMark Investments LLC now owns 65,485 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,243,000 after purchasing an additional 46,930 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.01% of the company’s stock.

Danaos Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides container and drybulk vessels services in Australia, Asia, and Europe. The company offers seaborne transportation services by operating vessels in the containership and drybulk sectors of the shipping industry. As of April 03, 2024, it had a fleet of 68 containerships aggregating 421,293 twenty-foot equivalent units in capacity.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Danaos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.