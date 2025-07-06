D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 385 Shares of Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW)

D.A. Davidson & CO. cut its stake in shares of Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 68,915 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 385 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $3,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Lamb Weston by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,646,887 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,112,511,000 after purchasing an additional 58,066 shares during the last quarter. JANA Partners Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. JANA Partners Management LP now owns 7,131,339 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $476,587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302,585 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the 4th quarter worth approximately $423,270,000. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,477,165 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $232,330,000 after acquiring an additional 735,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,436,604 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $229,065,000 after acquiring an additional 48,548 shares during the last quarter. 89.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LW opened at $53.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. Lamb Weston has a 52 week low of $47.90 and a 52 week high of $83.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.15 and its 200 day moving average is $55.70. The company has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.46.

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 27.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lamb Weston will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LW. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Lamb Weston in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $69.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Lamb Weston and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.73.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

