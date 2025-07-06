D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 10,408 Shares of Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC)

D.A. Davidson & CO. reduced its stake in shares of Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 22.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,299 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 10,408 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $4,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GPC. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new stake in Genuine Parts in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 75.3% in the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 291 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. 78.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GPC. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $114.00 price target (down from $133.00) on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 26th. Argus raised shares of Genuine Parts to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.86.

Genuine Parts Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of GPC stock opened at $127.41 on Friday. Genuine Parts Company has a 52-week low of $104.01 and a 52-week high of $149.22. The stock has a market cap of $17.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.92 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $122.94 and a 200-day moving average of $120.07.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.83 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 23.71%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Genuine Parts Company will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 6th. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.65%.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

Featured Articles

