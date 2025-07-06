D.A. Davidson & CO. Lowers Holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

D.A. Davidson & CO. trimmed its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 24.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 23,885 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $3,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 11,341 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp raised its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 26,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $893,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chemistry Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter.

GDX opened at $52.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.77. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $33.42 and a 12 month high of $54.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.52.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

