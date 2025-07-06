D.A. Davidson & CO. Increases Stock Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,593 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $3,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHTR. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Charter Communications by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 112,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,588,000 after buying an additional 2,825 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Charter Communications by 120.4% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,560,000 after buying an additional 9,724 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Charter Communications by 69.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its stake in Charter Communications by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in Charter Communications by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 13,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,930,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
CHTR opened at $416.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $399.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $369.39. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $286.66 and a 52 week high of $437.06. The company has a market capitalization of $58.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54.
CHTR has been the subject of a number of research reports. BNP Paribas reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Wolfe Research upgraded Charter Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Charter Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Charter Communications from $385.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $421.26.
Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.
