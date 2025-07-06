D.A. Davidson & CO. Buys 6,237 Shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF)

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 54,637 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,237 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned 0.20% of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF worth $3,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,691,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $17,349,000. Focus Partners Wealth increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 1,926.2% during the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 270,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,268,000 after buying an additional 257,284 shares during the period. Family Office Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,702,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,625,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,718,000 after buying an additional 141,387 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF Stock Performance

SMLF opened at $69.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.49. iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $53.39 and a 52-week high of $74.69.

iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Multifactor ETF (SMLF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX U.S. SmallCap Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of small-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted to increase exposure to four factors (quality, value, momentum, and low volatility).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.