CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp decreased its stake in CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 150,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,922 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $53,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,926,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,502,204,000 after buying an additional 342,294 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in CrowdStrike by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,018,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,712,063,000 after purchasing an additional 124,984 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at $1,111,542,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in CrowdStrike by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,271,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,292,000 after purchasing an additional 324,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in CrowdStrike by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,204,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,179,000 after purchasing an additional 287,960 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $485.00 price target (up previously from $390.00) on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $410.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of CrowdStrike from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $371.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 6th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $453.88.

Insider Transactions at CrowdStrike

In related news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 9,447 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.65, for a total value of $4,843,004.55. Following the sale, the director directly owned 18,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,667,553.70. This represents a 33.38% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 11,527 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.20, for a total transaction of $5,431,522.40. Following the completion of the sale, the president directly owned 410,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $193,511,002.40. The trade was a 2.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 249,571 shares of company stock worth $115,469,993 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

Shares of CRWD opened at $513.77 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $463.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $406.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $128.06 billion, a PE ratio of -744.59 and a beta of 1.16. CrowdStrike has a 52-week low of $200.81 and a 52-week high of $517.98.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 4.17% and a positive return on equity of 0.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

