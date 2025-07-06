Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (CRT) vs. Its Competitors Head-To-Head Contrast

Institutional & Insider Ownership
9.7% of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.4% of shares of all “OIL – US RYLTY TR” companies are held by institutional investors. 9.4% of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.0% of shares of all “OIL – US RYLTY TR” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.
Risk & Volatility
Cross Timbers Royalty Trust has a beta of 0.11, meaning that its share price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cross Timbers Royalty Trust’s competitors have a beta of 0.32, meaning that their average share price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500.
Profitability
This table compares Cross Timbers Royalty Trust and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Cross Timbers Royalty Trust
|87.50%
|243.41%
|150.00%
|Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Competitors
|57.69%
|1,199.90%
|167.41%
Dividends
Earnings and Valuation
This table compares Cross Timbers Royalty Trust and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Cross Timbers Royalty Trust
|$6.62 million
|$6.54 million
|9.80
|Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Competitors
|$79.30 million
|$18.27 million
|29.05
Cross Timbers Royalty Trust’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Cross Timbers Royalty Trust. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.
Summary
Cross Timbers Royalty Trust competitors beat Cross Timbers Royalty Trust on 8 of the 11 factors compared.
About Cross Timbers Royalty Trust
Cross Timbers Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in the United States. It holds 90% net profits interests in certain producing and nonproducing royalty and overriding royalty interest properties in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico; and 75% net profits working interest in four properties in Texas and three properties in Oklahoma. The company was founded in 1991 and is based in Dallas, Texas.
Receive News & Ratings for Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cross Timbers Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.