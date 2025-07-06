Critical Survey: Chijet Motor (NASDAQ:CJET) versus General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Chijet Motor (NASDAQ:CJET – Get Free Report) and General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Chijet Motor and General Motors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chijet Motor N/A N/A N/A General Motors 3.08% 14.30% 3.51%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Chijet Motor and General Motors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chijet Motor 0 0 0 0 0.00 General Motors 4 9 8 1 2.27

Risk & Volatility

General Motors has a consensus target price of $53.35, suggesting a potential upside of 0.85%. Given General Motors’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe General Motors is more favorable than Chijet Motor.

Chijet Motor has a beta of -1.45, meaning that its stock price is 245% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, General Motors has a beta of 1.32, meaning that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Chijet Motor and General Motors”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chijet Motor $6.92 million 1.49 N/A N/A N/A General Motors $187.44 billion 0.27 $6.01 billion $6.94 7.62

General Motors has higher revenue and earnings than Chijet Motor.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

92.7% of General Motors shares are held by institutional investors. 22.0% of Chijet Motor shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of General Motors shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

General Motors beats Chijet Motor on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Chijet Motor

Chijet Motor Company, Inc. engages in the research and development, production, and sale of new energy vehicles. It offers battery electric vehicles, plug-in hybrid electric vehicles, and fuel cell electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names. In addition, the company sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts through retail dealers, and distributors and dealers, as well as to fleet customers, including daily rental car companies, commercial fleet customers, leasing companies, and governments. Further, it offers range of after-sale services through dealer network, such as maintenance, light repairs, collision repairs, vehicle accessories, and extended service warranties. Additionally, the company provides automotive financing; and software-enabled services and subscriptions. General Motors Company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Detroit, Michigan.

