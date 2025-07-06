Critical Review: Two Rivers Water & Farming (OTCMKTS:TURV) vs. American States Water (NYSE:AWR)

Two Rivers Water & Farming (OTCMKTS:TURV – Get Free Report) and American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Two Rivers Water & Farming and American States Water, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Two Rivers Water & Farming 0 0 0 0 0.00 American States Water 1 1 0 0 1.50

American States Water has a consensus price target of $77.50, indicating a potential upside of 0.52%. Given American States Water’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe American States Water is more favorable than Two Rivers Water & Farming.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

75.2% of American States Water shares are held by institutional investors. 19.6% of Two Rivers Water & Farming shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of American States Water shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Two Rivers Water & Farming and American States Water’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Two Rivers Water & Farming N/A N/A N/A American States Water 20.22% 13.45% 4.92%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Two Rivers Water & Farming and American States Water”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Two Rivers Water & Farming N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A American States Water $595.46 million 4.99 $119.27 million $3.25 23.72

American States Water has higher revenue and earnings than Two Rivers Water & Farming.

Summary

American States Water beats Two Rivers Water & Farming on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Two Rivers Water & Farming

Two Rivers Water & Farming Company owns a portfolio of water rights in the Arkansas River Basin in southeastern Colorado. It operates through Greenhouse and Water segments. As of December 31, 2018, the company managed a total of 6,265 acres of land. It also develops and leases greenhouses and warehouses. The company was formerly known as Two Rivers Water Company and changed its name to Two Rivers Water & Farming Company in December 2012. Two Rivers Water & Farming Company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Aurora, Colorado.

About American States Water

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity. As of December 31, 2022, American States Water Company provided water service to 263,265 customers located throughout 10 counties in the State of California; and distributed electricity to 24,705 customers in San Bernardino County mountain communities in California. The company also provides water and/or wastewater services, including the operation, maintenance, and construction of facilities at the water and/or wastewater systems at various military installations. American States Water Company was incorporated in 1929 and is headquartered in San Dimas, California.

