Critical Contrast: Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) & BetterLife Pharma (OTCMKTS:PVOTF)

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX – Get Free Report) and BetterLife Pharma (OTCMKTS:PVOTF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Chimerix and BetterLife Pharma”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chimerix $212,000.00 3,778.71 -$82.10 million ($0.99) -8.63 BetterLife Pharma N/A N/A -$14.78 million N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

BetterLife Pharma has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Chimerix.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Chimerix and BetterLife Pharma, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chimerix 0 3 0 0 2.00 BetterLife Pharma 0 0 0 0 0.00

Chimerix presently has a consensus target price of $8.53, indicating a potential downside of 0.08%. Given BetterLife Pharma’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe BetterLife Pharma is more favorable than Chimerix.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

45.4% of Chimerix shares are held by institutional investors. 13.1% of Chimerix shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 34.8% of BetterLife Pharma shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Chimerix and BetterLife Pharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chimerix N/A -50.78% -44.94% BetterLife Pharma N/A -205.15% -147.23%

Summary

Chimerix beats BetterLife Pharma on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Chimerix

Chimerix, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to improve and extend the lives of patients facing deadly diseases. Its pipeline products include ONC201 a program that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for treating patients with H3 K27M-mutant diffuse glioma, as well as in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of rare neuroendocrine tumors; and ONC206, an imipridone, Dopamine Receptor D2 (DRD2) antagonist, and caseinolytic protease P (ClpP) agonist, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for adult and pediatric patients with primary central nervous system tumors. The company also develops ONC212, an imipridone agonist of the orphan G protein-coupled receptors (GPCR) tumor suppressor GPR132, as well as ClpP for oncology indications; and CMX521, a nucleoside analog antiviral drug candidate for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2. It has license agreement with SymBio Pharmaceuticals to develop and commercialize TEMBEXA for human diseases other than orthopoxviruses, including smallpox. Chimerix, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

About BetterLife Pharma

BetterLife Pharma, Inc. is an early stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutic pharmaceutical and nutraceutical products. It also offers drug delivery platform technologies. Its product lines include capsules, tablets, and softgels; bulk powder; stick packs; beverages; oral solutions; lotions, creams, and gels; pet food additives; gum, mints, and candies; and sexual health products. It distributes its product under the Pivot Naturals brand. The company was founded on June 10, 2002 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

