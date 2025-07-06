Critical Contrast: ChargePoint (CHPT) & The Competition

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) is one of 71 public companies in the “AUTO/TRUCK – ORIG” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare ChargePoint to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for ChargePoint and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ChargePoint 2 7 1 1 2.09 ChargePoint Competitors 557 3138 4422 196 2.51

ChargePoint currently has a consensus price target of $1.39, suggesting a potential upside of 94.66%. As a group, “AUTO/TRUCK – ORIG” companies have a potential upside of 11.43%. Given ChargePoint’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe ChargePoint is more favorable than its peers.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ChargePoint -65.79% -131.65% -23.35% ChargePoint Competitors -1,305.32% -136.76% -5.83%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ChargePoint and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares ChargePoint and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio ChargePoint $417.08 million -$277.07 million -1.19 ChargePoint Competitors $7.96 billion $183.38 million 10.77

ChargePoint’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than ChargePoint. ChargePoint is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

ChargePoint has a beta of 2.23, meaning that its share price is 123% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ChargePoint’s peers have a beta of 3.11, meaning that their average share price is 211% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

37.8% of ChargePoint shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.0% of shares of all “AUTO/TRUCK – ORIG” companies are held by institutional investors. 3.5% of ChargePoint shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.1% of shares of all “AUTO/TRUCK – ORIG” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

ChargePoint peers beat ChargePoint on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About ChargePoint

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the North America and Europe. The company serves commercial, such as retail, workplace, hospitality, parking, recreation, municipal, education, and highway fast charge; fleet, which include delivery, take home, logistics, motor pool, transit, and shared mobility; and residential including single family homes and multi-family apartments and condominiums customers. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

