Critical Analysis: RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) and Chanson International (NASDAQ:CHSN)

RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX – Get Free Report) and Chanson International (NASDAQ:CHSN – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

22.7% of RLX Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.8% of Chanson International shares are held by institutional investors. 53.4% of RLX Technology shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get RLX Technology alerts:

Profitability

This table compares RLX Technology and Chanson International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RLX Technology 21.38% 4.05% 3.85% Chanson International N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Analyst Recommendations

RLX Technology has a beta of 1.08, indicating that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chanson International has a beta of -2.73, indicating that its share price is 373% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for RLX Technology and Chanson International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RLX Technology 0 1 0 0 2.00 Chanson International 0 0 0 0 0.00

RLX Technology presently has a consensus price target of $2.25, indicating a potential downside of 4.62%. Given RLX Technology’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe RLX Technology is more favorable than Chanson International.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares RLX Technology and Chanson International”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RLX Technology $376.55 million 9.84 $75.60 million $0.06 39.32 Chanson International $18.23 million 0.20 $760,000.00 N/A N/A

RLX Technology has higher revenue and earnings than Chanson International.

Summary

RLX Technology beats Chanson International on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About RLX Technology

(Get Free Report)

RLX Technology Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It serves partner distributors and retail outlets. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

About Chanson International

(Get Free Report)

Chanson International Holding manufactures and sells a range of bakery products, seasonal products, and beverage products for individual and corporate customers. It offers packaged bakery products, such as cakes, bread, sweets, and snacks; birthday cakes; made-in-store pastries; mooncakes and zongzi products; and other products, including sandwiches, salads, toasts, croissants, soups, and desserts, as well as beverages and juice products. The company sells its products through a chain of bakeries, as well as digital platforms and third-party online food ordering platforms. It also offers eat-in services in its stores. The company sells its bakery and other products under the George Chanson, Patisserie Chanson, and Chanson brand names. It operates in Xinjiang in the People's Republic of China; and New York City, the United States. The company was formerly known as formerly known as RON Holding Limited and changed its name to Chanson International Holding in December 2020. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Urumqi, China. Chanson International Holding operates as a subsidiary of Danton Global Limited.

Receive News & Ratings for RLX Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLX Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.