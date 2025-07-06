Critical Analysis: MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) & Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO)

MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW – Get Free Report) and Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares MarketWise and Mogo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MarketWise 1.64% -2.66% 2.30% Mogo -31.15% -10.36% -4.22%

Volatility and Risk

MarketWise has a beta of 0.52, suggesting that its share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mogo has a beta of 3.57, suggesting that its share price is 257% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MarketWise $408.70 million 0.79 $7.06 million $3.01 6.63 Mogo $51.97 million 1.02 -$9.98 million ($0.64) -3.40

This table compares MarketWise and Mogo”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

MarketWise has higher revenue and earnings than Mogo. Mogo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MarketWise, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for MarketWise and Mogo, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MarketWise 0 0 0 0 0.00 Mogo 0 0 1 0 3.00

Mogo has a consensus target price of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 83.91%. Given Mogo’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Mogo is more favorable than MarketWise.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

23.0% of MarketWise shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.8% of Mogo shares are held by institutional investors. 29.3% of MarketWise shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 12.3% of Mogo shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

MarketWise beats Mogo on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MarketWise

MarketWise, Inc. operates a content and technology multi-brand platform for self-directed investors in the United States and Internationally. Its platform includes subscription businesses that provides financial research, software, education, and tools to navigate the financial markets. The company offers various investment strategies, such as value investing, income, growth, commodities, cryptocurrencies, venture, crowdfunded investing, biotechnology, mutual funds, options, and trading; investment research product portfolio through a range of media, including desktops, laptops, tablets, and mobile; and financial newsletters. It provides a suite of stock research tools and portfolio management services under the Chaikin Analytics brand; portfolio management software tools under the TradeSmith brand name; and database of accounting-based financial summaries under the Altimetry brand. In addition, the company develops screeners, monitors, portfolio management tools, and proprietary indicators that produce a composite score to rank publicly traded companies. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland.

About Mogo

Mogo Inc. operates as a digital finance company in Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's digital solutions help build wealth and achieve financial freedom. It provides MogoTrade, a stock trading app; Moka; and MogoMoney that provides online personal loans. The company also offers digital loans and mortgages; and operates a digital payments platform that powers next-generation card programs for both global corporations and fintech companies in Europe and Canada. Mogo Inc. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

