Crew Capital Management Ltd. Reduces Stake in Tema American Reshoring ETF (NYSEARCA:RSHO)

Crew Capital Management Ltd. reduced its position in Tema American Reshoring ETF (NYSEARCA:RSHO – Free Report) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 518 shares during the period. Crew Capital Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.28% of Tema American Reshoring ETF worth $361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Tema American Reshoring ETF by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,767,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,105,000 after purchasing an additional 348,884 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Tema American Reshoring ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $416,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Tema American Reshoring ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,067,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Tema American Reshoring ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $388,000.

Get Tema American Reshoring ETF alerts:

Tema American Reshoring ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA RSHO opened at $40.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $153.48 million, a PE ratio of 26.43 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.59 and its 200 day moving average is $36.63. Tema American Reshoring ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.42 and a fifty-two week high of $41.82.

Tema American Reshoring ETF Company Profile

The Tema American Reshoring ETF (RSHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund actively manages a narrow portfolio of US stocks that are anticipated to benefit from deglobalization. The funds adviser combines a top-down and bottom-up approach to selecting and weighting fund holdings.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tema American Reshoring ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tema American Reshoring ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.