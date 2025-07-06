Crew Capital Management Ltd. Increases Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Crew Capital Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,695 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $988,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 4.7% during the first quarter. Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC now owns 623 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Rice Partnership LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 2.9% in the first quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 20,870 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,649,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Argentarii LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 3.0% in the first quarter. Argentarii LLC now owns 6,907 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,532,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Home Depot by 9.3% in the first quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,606 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Home Depot by 5.6% in the first quarter. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,570 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,408,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HD has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Home Depot from $410.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on Home Depot from $424.00 to $399.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Home Depot from $461.00 to $456.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Home Depot from $450.00 to $435.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Home Depot from $393.00 to $417.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $426.77.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $371.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $365.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $376.21. The company has a market cap of $369.47 billion, a PE ratio of 25.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.00. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $326.31 and a 12-month high of $439.37.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.59 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $39.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.24 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 242.51% and a net margin of 8.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 5th were given a $2.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 5th. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.28, for a total value of $1,996,327.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 17,367 shares in the company, valued at $6,413,285.76. This represents a 23.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.14, for a total value of $954,564.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 7,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,919,130.14. This trade represents a 24.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

